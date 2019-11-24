Light plane crashes into DR Congo city

GOMA: A small plane carrying 19 passengers and crew crashed on takeoff Sunday (Nov 24) into a densely populated area of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the airline and witnesses said.

The Dornier-228 aircraft had been headed for Beni, 350km north of Goma when it went down. It crashed into a residential area near Goma airport.

"There were 17 passengers on board and two crew members. It took off around 9am to 9.10 am," Busy Bee airline staff member Heritier Said Mamadou said.

Busy Bee, a recent company, has three planes serving routes in North Kivu province.