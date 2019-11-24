At least 23 dead after plane crashes into homes in Congo city

GOMA: Twenty-three bodies were recovered on Sunday (Nov 24) after a small plane crashed on takeoff into a densely populated area of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rescue workers said.

"We are up to 23 bodies now," Goma rescue service coordinator Joseph Makundi told AFP.



Advertisement

Advertisement

An official at Goma airport, Richard Mangolopa, said no survivors were expected.

"A number of bodies have just been recovered. The (rescue) teams are continuing to search," added Goma mayor Timothee Muissa Kiesse.

The Dornier-228 aircraft had been headed for Beni, 350km north of Goma when it went down in a residential area near Goma airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A small plane carrying 17 passengers and two crew members crashed into a residential area near Goma airport. (Photo: Google Maps)

"There were 17 passengers on board and two crew members. It took off around 9am to 9.10 am," Busy Bee airline staff member Heritier Said Mamadou said.

Busy Bee, a recent company, has three planes serving routes in North Kivu province.

One of the company's maintenance workers at the site quoted by news site actualite.cd blamed a "technical problem".

It was not yet known if there were any casualties on the ground.

