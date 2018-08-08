Congo's Kabila to step down ahead of presidential election

World

Congo's Kabila to step down ahead of presidential election

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila will not stand in December's presidential election, a spokesman said on Wednesday, announcing that former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary would be the ruling coalition's candidate.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Republic of Congo&apos;s President Joseph Kabila addresses a news conference
FILE PHOTO: Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila addresses a news conference at the State House in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe/File Photo

Bookmark

KINSHASA: Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila will not stand in December's presidential election, a spokesman said on Wednesday, announcing that former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary would be the ruling coalition's candidate.

The announcement by spokesman Lambert Mende at a news conference puts an end to years of speculation about whether Kabila would defy term limits to run for a third term.

(Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark