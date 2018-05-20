Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday: Health ministry

WHO medical supplies to combat the Ebola virus are seen packed in crates at the airport in Mbandaka
World Health Organization (WHO) medical supplies to combat the Ebola virus are seen packed in crates at the airport in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
ABIDJAN: Health workers in Democratic Republic of Congo will begin a vaccination campaign on Monday aimed at containing an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, a spokeswoman for the health ministry said on Sunday (May 20).

Jessica Ilunga said that 4,000 doses of vaccine were shipped on Saturday to the city of Mbandaka, which last week registered its first cases of the disease in an urban area since the outbreak was declared earlier this month.

