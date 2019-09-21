Congo to deploy second Ebola vaccine

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo: Health authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday that they plan to introduce a second Ebola vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, to counter the ongoing outbreak.

The team overseeing Congo's Ebola response did not say in a statement when exactly the J&J vaccine would be introduced. It will complement another vaccine manufactured by Merck, which has been administered to more than 225,000 people since August of last year.

