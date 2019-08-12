Congo trial of Ebola treatments switches to focus on two drugs

LONDON: A clinical trial of four potential Ebola treatments in Congo has been narrowed to focus on two of the experimental drugs: Regeneron's REGN-EB3 and a monoclonal antibody called mAb114: after they showed encouraging results, scientists leading the trial said on Monday.

Two other experimental treatments - ZMapp, an intravenous treatment made by Mapp Biopharmaceutical and Remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, will now be dropped from the trial, the researchers said.

(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Deepa Babington)