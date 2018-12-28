Congress meets briefly, takes no action on shutdown

WASHINGTON: Both chambers of the U.S. Congress convened for only a few minutes late on Thursday, but took no steps to end a partial federal government shutdown before adjourning for the day.

Showing little sense of urgency over the shutdown, now in its sixth day, the Senate and the House of Representatives did nothing to restore funding for the roughly 20 percent of the government affected.

The shutdown was expected to continue into at least Friday and likely well into January, according to aides and analysts.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson, David Morgan and Eric Beech; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Phil Berlowitz)