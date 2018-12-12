Conservative lawmakers trigger no confidence vote in UK PM May's leadership

LONDON: Lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party triggered a vote of no confidence in her leadership on Wednesday (Dec 12) as Britain's planned divorce from the European Union was plunged into chaos.

With less than four months left until the United Kingdom is due to exit on March 29, the world's fifth largest economy was tipping towards crisis, opening up the prospect of a disorderly no-deal divorce or a reversal of Brexit through a referendum.



Graham Brady, chairman of the party's so-called 1922 committee, said the threshold for a vote had been exceeded.

A ballot will be held between 1800 GMT and 2000 GMT (2.00am to 4.00am Singapore time) on Wednesday in the House of Commons and an announcement made as soon as possible afterwards, he said.

"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made a soon as possible in the evening," Brady said.

Brexit is Britain's most significant political and economic decision since World War II though pro-Europeans fear it will divide the West as it grapples with the presidency of Donald Trump and growing assertiveness from Russia and China.

The ultimate outcome will shape Britain's US$2.8 trillion economy, have far reaching consequences for the unity of the United Kingdom and determine whether London can keep its place as one of the top two global financial centres.