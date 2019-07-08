Conservatives beat Tsipras in Greek vote: Exit polls

ATHENS: Greece's conservative New Democracy party has defeated Greek leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Sunday's (Jul 7) general election, exit polls showed.

A combined survey by Greece's main TV stations showed New Democracy leading Tsipras's Syriza party by an average of 40 per cent to 28.5 per cent.

If these results are confirmed, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a 51-year-old Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant, will have a majority of up to 167 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.

Tsipras's party will have up to 82 seats, the polls showed.

The final number will depend on how smaller parties fare. They need at least 3.0 per cent of the vote to enter parliament.

New arrivals fighting to secure representation are Greek Solution, a nationalist party formed by TV salesman Kyriakos Velopoulos, and MeRA25, an anti-austerity party formed by maverick economist and former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

According to the exit polls, Varoufakis's party could elect up to 14 lawmakers.

Greek Solution could end up with 13 deputies, as many as neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, whose ratings have sharply dropped in the midst of a criminal trial with several of its top members facing charges.

New Democracy was last in power in 2014, in coalition with the Greek socialists.

Mitsotakis is a scion of one of Greece's top political families.

He is the son of former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, one of the country's longest-serving parliamentarians.

His sister is former minister Dora Bakoyannis, Athens's first female mayor. And new Athens mayor Costas Bakoyannis, elected in May, is his nephew.

Sunday's election is Greece's third in as many months, and the first held in midsummer since 1928.

In May, New Democracy beat Syriza by nearly 9.5 points in European parliament elections. A week later, it completed a near-sweep of Greek regions in local elections.