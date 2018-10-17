'No health risk' to students, says US school after pupils reportedly hand out cookies containing human ashes

A school in the United States on Tuesday (Oct 16) sought to reassure parents after reports that some of its students had handed around cookies allegedly baked with human ashes.

Two students at the Da Vinci Charter Academy in California are said to have brought in sugar cookies baked containing one of their grandfather's cremated remains and handed them out to nine other students.

In a letter to parents and guardians posted on its website, the school said there was no health risk to students.

"The story circulating in the media is something on which I cannot comment, but let me be clear that there is no health risk at (all) to our campus or to any one of our students," said school principal Tyler Millsap in the letter.

He added that the school was working with "all parties involved", and said the issue was "particularly challenging".

"We regret that this issue has been taken up by the media," he said. "I can say that those who were involved are remorseful and this is now a personal family matter and we want to respect the privacy of the families involved."

According to the police, the cookies were brought into school on Oct 4, KCRA reported on its website.

There were no reports of students getting sick from eating the cookies, Davis police lieutenant Paul Doroshov told the news organisation. The police are investigating the incident, the report added.

Student Andy Knox told KCRA that he had been given one of the cookies, saying that a girl in his environmental science class stopped him two weeks ago and asked if he wanted a cookie.

Said Knox: “She told me there's a special ingredient in the cookie ... I thought that she put drugs in it or something. So I asked her if like, ‘Is this a weed cookie or something?’

"And she said ‘No.’ She said it was her grandpa's ashes. And then she kind of laughed. And I was really, I was kind of horrified.”

He told the news organisation that the girl had previously offered to give him her grandfather's ashes if he changed seats with another student.

"I didn’t believe her until she pulled out the urn."

The police officer told The Sacramento Bee that it was a "good question" whether the incident could be considered a crime, and that there was an obscure penal code section over the improper disposal of human remains.



"It would take probably some legal debate to figure out if that’s even the case here,” he told the news organisation. “I think the intent of that (section of the penal code) was more like a death, and then somebody goes and does something with the body or remains.”



