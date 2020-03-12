California bans mass gatherings to slow spread of COVID-19
LOS ANGELES: California is banning mass gatherings of 250 people or more until the end of March in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the office of governor Gavin Newsom said late on Wednesday (Mar 11).
The health experts in the state advised that smaller events could be held if organisers implemented social distancing of 2m per person, the governor's office said in a statement.
More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, with 38 deaths. California registered its fourth fatality on Wednesday.
