Canada COVID-19 death toll jumps by almost 50% to 19 in less than a day

World

Canada COVID-19 death toll jumps by almost 50% to 19 in less than a day

FILE PHOTO: A health pamphlet about novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen in a recycling bin
A health pamphlet about COVID-19 is seen in a recycling bin at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Mar 17, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Chris Helgren)

Bookmark

OTTAWA: The Canadian death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak jumped almost 50 per cent to 19 in less than a day, official figures released by the federal government showed on Sunday (Mar 22).

Ottawa said late on Saturday that 13 people had died but by 9am Eastern Time on Sunday that number had grown to 19, a 46 per cent increase. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,302 from 1,099.

Explore: Interactive map of all the confirmed cases reported around the world

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark