Canada COVID-19 death toll jumps by almost 50% to 19 in less than a day

OTTAWA: The Canadian death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak jumped almost 50 per cent to 19 in less than a day, official figures released by the federal government showed on Sunday (Mar 22).

Ottawa said late on Saturday that 13 people had died but by 9am Eastern Time on Sunday that number had grown to 19, a 46 per cent increase. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,302 from 1,099.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram