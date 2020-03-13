Canadian PM Trudeau's wife tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late on Thursday (Mar 12).



"Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive," the prime minister's office said in a statement.



"Following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," it said.



The 48-year-old leader is "in good health with no symptoms", but will remain in isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure, the statement said, adding that he will not be tested for the coronavirus.



"The prime minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow."

Trudeau and his wife had announced earlier they were self-isolating while she underwent tests for the COVID-19 illness after returning from a speaking engagement.

Gregoire-Trudeau's symptoms, after returning from Britain, had included "a low fever late last night", an earlier statement said. She immediately sought medical advice and testing.



Canada has more than 130 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, more than double the number from a week ago, with six of Canada's 10 provinces recording COVID-19 contagion.

