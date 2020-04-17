Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands top 30,000: Health authorities

AMSTERDAM: Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have risen by 1,235 to 30,449, Dutch health authorities said on Friday.

The death toll among people known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus increased by 144 to 3,459 the Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

