Cambodia reports two new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 86

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday (Mar 23), bringing the total to 86, health authorities said.

"We have not yet found evidence of community outbreaks, but there is a possibility," Cambodia's Communicable Disease Control department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Authorities across the Asia-Pacific region have ramped up efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control.

Tighter travel restrictions were imposed in several countries as the number of cases in the region soared past 95,000 - a third of the world's infections, an AFP tally shows.

Outside China - where the deadly novel coronavirus was first detected in December and infected more than 80,000 people - South Korea is the hardest-hit country in Asia with more than 8,500 cases.

