Iran confirms two more coronavirus deaths: Reports

DUBAI: Two more Iranians infected with COVID-19 have died, media website Eghtesaonline said on Tuesday (Feb 25), taking the death toll to 14 in the Islamic Republic - the highest death toll outside China.

"Tests showed they had the new coronavirus," the head of the Medical Science University of Saveh said, according to the website.

On Monday, the health ministry said 61 people had been infected in Iran. Iran's clerical rulers have been struggling to rein in the virus since Wednesday, when Tehran confirmed its first two deaths, in the city of Qom.

Authorities have ordered the nationwide cancellation of concerts and closures of schools, universities, and sports complexes as a precaution.



The Iranian government had on Monday denied coverup claims and dismissed a lawmaker's claim that the death toll could be as high as 50. The government vowed to be open about the spread of the virus.

Kuwait said on Tuesday three more nationals had been infected with the coronavirus after they had returned from Iran, state news agency KUNA reported.

The three new patients - who were in a stable condition and under quarantine - brought the total number of cases in Kuwait to eight, KUNA said.

Many of Iran's neighbours have reported infections in people who had travelled to the Islamic Republic, with Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan extending entry bans or closing their borders in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



Dubai International Airport suspended all flights to and from Iran on Tuesday, with the exception of its capital Tehran​​​​​​​.



