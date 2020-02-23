Iran says in total 43 infected with coronavirus, 8 dead: Official

World

Iran says in total 43 infected with coronavirus, 8 dead: Official

An Iranian woman wears protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus, as she walks at Grand
An Iranian woman wears protective as she walks at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran, Feb 20, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/West Asia News Agency/Nazanin Tabatabaee)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

DUBAI: Iran confirmed 15 new cases of the new coronavirus, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Sunday (Feb 23), adding that the death toll has reached eight in the country.

"So far, we have 43 infected cases and the death toll is eight," said Kianush Jahanpur.

Since Wednesday Iran had confirmed 28 cases in total and seven deaths from the new coronavirus.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark