Iran says in total 43 infected with coronavirus, 8 dead: Official

DUBAI: Iran confirmed 15 new cases of the new coronavirus, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Sunday (Feb 23), adding that the death toll has reached eight in the country.

"So far, we have 43 infected cases and the death toll is eight," said Kianush Jahanpur.

Since Wednesday Iran had confirmed 28 cases in total and seven deaths from the new coronavirus.

