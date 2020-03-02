Members of Italy's Lombardy regional government to be tested for COVID-19
MILAN: All members of the local government of Italy's Lombardy region, the area worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, will undergo tests after a councillor tested positive for the illness, a statement said on Monday (Mar 2).
Around 90 per cent of the 1,694 cases in Italy are concentrated in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.
Lombardy's regional governor Attilio Fontana, among the officials seen most often briefing the public on the crisis, has quarantined himself after the councillor for economic development in the area tested positive.
Once results were known "we will activate the procedures envisaged by the protocols of the region, the Health Ministry and the ISS National Health Institute," the regional government said in a statement.