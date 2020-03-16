New York bars, restaurants to be take-out only: Mayor

NEW YORK: New York on Sunday (Mar 15) ordered all its bars and restaurants to close except for take-outs, in the latest dramatic shutdown as authorities worldwide struggle to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery," city mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, calling for "a wartime mentality".

"Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close."

New York has already banned gatherings of more than 500 people, including in Broadway theatres.

Ohio and Illinois on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants to close, although carry-out and delivery are still allowed.



With limited testing available, officials have recorded nearly 3,000 cases and 62 deaths in the United States, up from 58 the previous day.

Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus, his doctors said on Saturday, as the US president extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to slow the pandemic.

