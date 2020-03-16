New York bars, restaurants to be take-out only: Mayor

NEW YORK: New York on Sunday (Mar 15) ordered all its bars and restaurants to close except for take-outs, in the latest dramatic shutdown as authorities worldwide struggle to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery," city mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, calling for "a wartime mentality".

"Nightclubs, movie theatres, small theatre houses, and concert venues must all close."

"The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together," de Blasio said. "We have to break that cycle."

The mayor said it was not a decision he was making lightly.

"These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker," he said. "But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality."

New York has already banned gatherings of more than 500 people, including in Broadway theatres.

There was no word yet on how long the businesses would remain closed. The mayor's office did not immediately respond to requests for more details on the executive order, which de Blasio plans to announce on Monday.

More than 50,000 restaurants in New York were expected to shutter by Tuesday at 9am (1pm GMT). According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants account for more than US$51 billion in annual revenue and have more than 800,000 employees.

"We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers," de Blasio said.

Before word of the mayor's order came out, a New York police cruiser was seen in the East Village neighborhood, a pillar of the city's night life scene, telling patrons of bars and restaurants to disperse and go home. Several businesses closed up shop shortly afterward.



Ohio and Illinois on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants to close, although carry-out and delivery are still allowed.



With limited testing available, officials have recorded nearly 3,000 cases and 62 deaths in the United States, up from 58 the previous day.

Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus, his doctors said on Saturday, as the US president extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to slow the pandemic.

