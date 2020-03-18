New Zealand confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19, all related to overseas travel

WELLINGTON: New Zealand confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus, all related to people who had recently travelled overseas, the health ministry said in a press conference on Wednesday (Mar 18).

The new cases take the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand implemented tough border restrictions on Saturday asking everyone arriving in the country to self-isolate, and has banned big public gatherings to control the spread of the virus.

The country announced a NZ$12.1 billion (US$7.3 billion) stimulus package Tuesday to counter the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson conceded "recession is almost certain" but said the package - which focuses on wage subsidies, tax breaks and a boost to healthcare - would help cushion its impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram