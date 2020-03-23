New Zealand announces move to enter lockdown over next 48 hours

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Mar 23) the country will move into its highest alert level, with all non-essential services, schools and offices to be shut over the next 48 hours.

The move means bars, cafes, restaurants and cinemas will be shut. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, Ardern said, adding that the country was well supplied.

All schools will be closed from Tuesday, she said.

"New Zealand is now preparing to go into self-isolation," Ardern told a news conference.

The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand rose above 100 on Monday as the country reported 36 new infections.



Of the new cases, two are being treated as related to community transmission, the country's Ministry of Health's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference on Monday.

More than half the cases are directly related to overseas travel, while most of the remainder are close contacts of a previously confirmed case or associated with an event where there were confirmed cases, such as the Queenstown World Hereford Cattle conference, he said.

"We have our two cases of likely community transmission. This makes the core public health messages even more important: Physical distancing, cough and sneeze etiquette, washing hands and more importantly not going out if you are unwell," the health ministry said in a statement after the announcement.

Ahead of Ardern's announcement, New Zealand's opposition National Party said it had put on hold its campaign for a general election on Sep 19.

"This morning I have asked all of our MPs to suspend any form of campaigning," said Simon Bridges, leader of the main centre-right opposition National Party.

Bridges had earlier called for the government to raise alert levels in the country to its highest.

"We won’t regret moving quickly to stop this virus spreading. We may have regrets if we don’t," he said.

From Australia's Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across the Asia-Pacific region have ramped up efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control.



Last week, New Zealand announced it would close its borders to all foreigners in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.



