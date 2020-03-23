Taiwan reports 26 new cases of coronavirus, total now 195

TAIPEI: Taiwan's government announced 26 new cases of coronavirus on Monday (Mar 23), bringing the total number to 195.

All but one of the new cases was imported, in people with travel histories to the United States, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Britain, the government said in a statement.

Despite being so close to the original outbreak in mainland China, Taiwan has reported just 195 confirmed cases, including two deaths.

A recent spike, however, has come form people returning from overseas as the pandemic spreads.

Taiwan has now banned entry to foreigners and ordered all nationals returning to self-quarantine for two weeks.

