England coronavirus death toll rises by 53 to 220

LONDON: The confirmed death toll in England from the coronavirus has risen by 53 people to 220, the National Health Service said on Saturday (Mar 21).

The patients who died were aged between 41 and 94 and all had underlying health conditions, the NHS said.

Some 72,818 people had been tested as of 0900 GMT with 5,018 testing positive, it said.



