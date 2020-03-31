Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898: Health official

DUBAI: Iran's death toll from coronavirus has reached 2,898, with 141 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Tuesday (Mar 31), adding that the total number of infections has jumped to 44,606.

"In the past 24 hours, there have been 3,111 new cases of infected people. Unfortunately, 3,703 of the infected people are in a critical condition," Jahanpur said.

At a meeting broadcast live, Rouhani called on Iranians to avoid public places.

The government has banned inter-city travel and warned of a potential surge in coronavirus cases because many Iranians defied calls to cancel travel plans for the Persian New Year holidays that began on Mar 20.

But it has so far stopped short of imposing a lockdown on Iranian cities.

Iran has also banned gatherings during "Sizdah Bedar" on Apr 1, a nature festival during which Iranians traditionally have picnics outdoors.



President Hassan Rouhani said authorities would close parks across the country on Wednesday, in a move that effectively blocks the family picnics that traditionally mark the 13th day of holiday.

Rouhani called on people to "leave this tradition for some other time" and said violators would be fined.

The authorities have also stopped the print editions of all Iranian media until at least April 8, calling on them to publish online instead, state news agency IRNA reported.

"Publishing newspapers and other print media requires the activities of groups ranging from reporters to the printing and distribution industry and this could potentially increase the disease's spread," said a statement from Iran's anti-coronavirus committee.

The outbreak has not spared Iranian lawmakers or other officials.

A parliament spokesman told the Tasnim news agency Tuesday that at least 23 of the legislature's 290 members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.