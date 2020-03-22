Italy reports almost 800 new COVID-19 deaths, setting daily record

ROME: Italy on Saturday (Mar 21) reported 793 new coronavirus deaths, a one-day record that saw the country's toll shoot up to 4,825 - 38.3 per cent of the world's total.

The increase of 19.6 per cent is by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

The number of COVID-19 infections rose by 6,557 to 53,578. The total number of fatalities in the northern Lombardy regions around Milan was 3,095 deaths and 25,515 cases.

On Thursday, Italy overtook China as the country to register most deaths from the highly contagious virus.



Of those originally infected nationwide, 6,072 had fully recovered on Saturday compared to 5,129 the day before. There were 2,857 people in intensive care against a previous 2,655.



