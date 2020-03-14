10 more people die in UK from coronavirus

LONDON: Health authorities in England announced on Saturday (Mar 14) a further 10 deaths caused by coronavirus, almost doubling the number of fatalities in Britain since Friday.

"I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in England have died," Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement.

"All 10 individuals were in the at-risk groups."

The deaths took the fatality toll in the United Kingdom to 20.

On Friday, authorities in the UK announced there were 798 cases of the novel coronavirus to 798. An update on the total number of cases in the country had yet to be announced on Saturday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced criticism for his country's light touch approach to tackling the coronavirus outbreak, is preparing to review its approach and ban mass gatherings, according to government sources Saturday.

Emergency legislation is due to be passed next week in parliament and the ban would come into force from next weekend.

