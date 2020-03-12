Poland reports first death from coronavirus

WARSAW: Poland has reported its first death from coronavirus, local authorities in the city of Poznan said on Thursday (Mar 12), as reported by private broadcaster TVN24.

So far 47 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

Poles should work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Michal Dworczyk said on Thursday.

"I would like to appeal to you to use the opportunity to work from home in accordance with the law," Dworczyk told a news conference.



