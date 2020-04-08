Spain's number of COVID-19 deaths rises by 757 to over 14,500

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid
Carolina Navarro's son touches the headstone of his parents' niche with a protective glove after the burial of his mother, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a cemetery in Madrid, Spain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID: The number of daily coronavirus deaths rose in Spain for the second day on Wednesday (Apr 8) as 757 people died over the past 24 hours, though the pace of the proportional daily increase in the death toll slowed down slightly, the health ministry said.

The number of total fatalities caused by the new coronavirus in Spain rose to 14,555 on Wednesday, the ministry said. The daily increase as a percentage of the total death toll was 5.5 per cent, down from 5.7 per cent the day before, when 743 people died.

The overall detected cases in the country rose to 146,690 from 140,510 on Tuesday, it added.

Source: Reuters/nh

