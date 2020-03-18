Spain's coronavirus tally climbs to 13,716 cases, 558 fatalities

World

Spain's coronavirus tally climbs to 13,716 cases, 558 fatalities

People stand in a queue to enter a supermarket during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19
People stand in a queue to enter a supermarket during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in El Masnou, north Barcelona, Spain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

Bookmark

MADRID: Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 13,716 on Wednesday (Mar 18) and the number of fatalities rose to 558, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country’s health emergency center.

He said the number of cases rose from a previous tally of 11,178 cases and 491 fatalities on Tuesday.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark