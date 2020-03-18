Spain's coronavirus tally climbs to 13,716 cases, 558 fatalities

MADRID: Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 13,716 on Wednesday (Mar 18) and the number of fatalities rose to 558, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country’s health emergency center.

He said the number of cases rose from a previous tally of 11,178 cases and 491 fatalities on Tuesday.

