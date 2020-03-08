Number of UK coronavirus cases rises to 209

LONDON: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 209, up from 163, health officials said on Saturday (Mar 7).

So far in Britain, two patients who had confirmed positive for the virus have died, the health ministry and the Public Health England agency said.

The second patient to die was being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The hospital said the man had underlying health conditions and tested positive for the novel coronavirus shortly before his death on Thursday.



The latest figures include three cases in Northern Ireland, which has now reported seven cases of the virus. England has 184 cases, Wales has two and Scotland 16.

