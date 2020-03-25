Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON: Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday (Mar 25).



"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," Clarence House said in a statement. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus," Clarence House said. The Prince and his wife, Camilla, are self-isolating at home in Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the statement added.



The couple were tested by the state-run National Health Service (NHS) in Aberdeenshire in northeast Scotland, it said.



"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," it added.



Queen Elizabeth II, 93, and her husband Prince Philip, 98, retired to Windsor Castle, outside London, on March 19.



They brought forward their Easter break by a week because of the coronavirus outbreak. Britain has more than 8,000 confirmed cases of the disease, and 422 people have died.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement