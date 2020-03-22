US VP Pence says will be tested for coronavirus after aide tested positive

World

US VP Pence says will be tested for coronavirus after aide tested positive

U.S. Vice President Pence speaks during a news briefing on the administration&apos;s response to th
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news briefing on the administration's response to the coronavirus at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife will be tested for coronavirus later on Saturday (Mar 21) after a member of his staff tested positive.

"The White House doctor has indicated he has no reason to believe that I was exposed and no need to be tested," Pence told the daily briefing at the White House.

"Given the unique position I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon."

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark