Coronavirus shuts school attended by Swedish royals

STOCKHOLM: An exclusive private school in Stockholm, which counts Swedish royalty among its pupils, closed on Thursday (Mar 5) after a student tested positive for the coronavirus, the royal court said.

Attended by Princess Estelle, granddaughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and second in line to the throne, the Campus Manilla school draws its pupils from Sweden's wealthiest families.

"They have had a pupil at the school who has tested positive for the coronavirus, that's the reason they closed the school," the court's press secretary Johan Tegel told Reuters.

The princess is not the pupil who tested positive, Tegel said, adding only that she "did not attend school today."

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sweden rose to 60 on Thursday, the health authority said.

Stockholm's regional authority said on Thursday the cause of infection in four cases - which had been under investigation - could now be linked to travel to infected areas outside Sweden or contact with people from those areas.

The royal court said it did not know how long the school would remain shut.

On Monday, the court postponed a dinner scheduled for this week, citing coronavirus concerns.

