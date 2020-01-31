Coronavirus spread from wife to husband in Chicago: Official

WASHINGTON: US health officials said on Thursday (Jan 30) they have identified the first case of a person who had caught the 2019 Novel Coronavirus from another person on American soil, a man who contracted the illness from his wife.



"The second person in Illinois testing positive for the Novel Coronavirus is a Chicago resident and is the spouse of the first confirmed travel associated case in Illinois," said Robert Redfield, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

A general view of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. (REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first confirmed case concerned a woman in her sixties who had recently travelled to Wuhan. Her husband did not travel to China.

Jennifer Layden, the state's chief medical officer, said the man's condition was "stable" and that his situation was exacerbated by some underlying medical conditions.



Both federal and state officials, however, stressed that the pathogen is not spreading widely in communities and the overall risk to Americans remains low.



The latest case brings to six the overall number of confirmed patients with the virus in the US.



As of Thursday, some 7,700 cases have been confirmed in China, its country of origin, with at least 170 fatalities.



The virus has spread from the city of Wuhan across China to more than 15 countries, with about 60 cases in Asia, Europe, North America and, most recently, the Middle East.



No deaths have been attributed to the virus outside China.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Full coverage: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus