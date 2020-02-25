Trump asking Congress for US$2.5 billion to fight COVID-19: White House

Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China
Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, California, on Jan 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu/File Photo
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is sending to the US Congress a budget request for US$2.5 billion to fight coronavirus, the White House said on Monday (Feb 24). 

More than US$1 billion of the money would go toward developing a vaccine, the White House said.

"Today, the Administration is transmitting to Congress a US$2.5 billion supplemental funding plan to accelerate vaccine development, support preparedness and response activities and to procure much needed equipment and supplies," Rachel Semmel, a spokeswoman for the White House Office of Management and Budget, said in a statement. 

Source: Reuters

