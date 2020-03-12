US to suspend all travel from Europe for 30 days to fight COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON: The US will suspend all travel from Europe to the country for 30 days in an effort to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, said President Donald Trump on Wednesday night (Mar 11).

The travel restriction will not apply to the United Kingdom, he said in a televised address.

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight," said Trump.

He said Europe saw more cases because governments failed to stop travel from China, where the COVID-19 epidemic began.

Trump added that the prohibitions would also "apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo", and "various other things as we get approval".

The president, facing a re-election in November, has taken fire for what critics say is a slow response to the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 4,500 lives worldwide.



“We are marshalling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people," he said.

"This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”

As the US stock market took another hit from the coronavirus on Wednesday, Trump said he would take emergency action to provide financial relief for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to the illness.

He said he was instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain businesses and individuals affected.

Trump added he was also instructing the Small Business Administration to provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the virus.

