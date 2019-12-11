Correvio Pharma to explore sale after FDA panel setback

REUTERS: Correvio Pharma Corp on Wednesday said it would explore options including putting itself up for sale, a day after a panel of experts advising the U.S. health regulator voted against approving its potential blockbuster heart drug.

The Canadian drugmaker is also taking steps to reduce operating costs in North America and has set up a transaction committee within its board of directors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)