Costa Rica rejects delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says it is not effective enough

Sinovac says more than 200 million doses of its CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered to
File photo of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

SAN JOSE: Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday (Jun 16) said that after studying the available clinical studies they had decided to reject the delivery of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for the time being, saying it was not effective enough.

Earlier this month however, Uruguay released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac's vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90 per cent effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.

Source: Reuters/ga

