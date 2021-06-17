Costa Rica rejects delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says it is not effective enough

SAN JOSE: Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday (Jun 16) said that after studying the available clinical studies they had decided to reject the delivery of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for the time being, saying it was not effective enough.

Earlier this month however, Uruguay released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac's vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90 per cent effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram