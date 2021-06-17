Costa Rica rejects delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says it is not effective enough
SAN JOSE: Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday (Jun 16) said that after studying the available clinical studies they had decided to reject the delivery of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for the time being, saying it was not effective enough.
Earlier this month however, Uruguay released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac's vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90 per cent effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.
