COVAX says negotiating with new COVID-19 vaccine suppliers, scaling up

GENEVA: The COVAX dose-sharing facility expects to have 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines available by year-end, including 1.5 billion earmarked for the poorest countries, its managing director Aurelia Nguyen said on Tuesday (Jul 6).

The GAVI vaccine alliance, which runs COVAX with the World Health Organization, expects a "very strong increase in COVID-19 vaccine availability" towards the fourth quarter, she said.

COVAX, which has distributed some 95 million doses to 134 countries since late February, is diversifying its portfolio and is negotiating with new suppliers, she said.



