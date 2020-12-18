COVAX programme doubles global COVID-19 vaccine supply deals to 2 billion doses

GENEVA: The COVAX alliance which aims to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the world's most vulnerable people said on Friday (Dec 18) it had gained access to nearly two billion doses, roughly doubling its supply, with the first deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2021.

The initiative run by the GAVI vaccine alliance and World Health Organization (WHO) said that it aimed to deliver 1.3 billion doses of approved vaccines next year to 92 eligible low- and middle-income economies.

All 190 economies that have agreed to participate in the programme will "have access to doses in the first half of 2021, with first deliveries anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021 - contingent upon regulatory approvals and countries’ readiness for delivery," it said in a statement.

"Today’s announcements offer the clearest pathway yet to end the acute phase of the pandemic by protecting the most vulnerable populations around the world," it added.

Speaking in a virtual press conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom said: "The light at the end of the tunnel has grown a little bit brighter."



An earlier report had suggested the COVAX scheme faced a "very high" risk of failure.

In internal documents reviewed by Reuters, the scheme's promoters said the programme was struggling from a lack of funds, supply risks and complex contractual arrangements which could make it impossible to achieve its goals.



