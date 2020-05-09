COVID-19: Air France to check passengers' temperatures, require masks

PARIS: Air France will check passengers' temperatures and could bar anyone from boarding its flights if it is deemed too high when France's lockdown measures are eased on Monday (May 11).

Passengers, crew and staff dealing with customers must also wear masks from Monday, in line with requirements for all public transport, the airline said in statement Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Air France will progressively implement temperature checks on departure from all its flights," starting May 11, the company said.

"These systematic checks will be carried out with contactless infrared thermometers."

Customers with temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius "may be denied boarding and their reservation will be changed at no extra charge on a flight at a later date".

Masks will be required of all passengers, all crew and agents who deal with customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said it will also try to space passengers as far apart as possible, which is easier given the drop in demand for air travel.

It will also thoroughly disinfect planes, including using a product deemed to be effective against viruses for ten days.

There will be no drinks or food served on board domestic flights or short trips within Europe.

Air France said its planes are equipped with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters identical to those used in hospital operating theatres.

The filters extract virtually all small viruses, including those no larger than 0.01 micrometres, it said. The coronavirus ranges between 0.08 and 0.16 micrometres.

France is due on Monday to start easing a lockdown that began in mid-March as the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths show signs of slowing.

A list of scheduled Air France flights starting Monday was not immediately available.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram