Maradona autographs shirt to help Buenos Aires poor affected by COVID-19 quarantine

BUENOS AIRES: Diego Maradona has lent a hand in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in his hometown by autographing an Argentina national team jersey for a raffle.

The sale raised money for an underprivileged area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires affected by quarantine rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We're going to get through it," Maradona wrote on the jersey, a replica of the one he wore when he led his country to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

The jersey was first offered at auction, but is being raffled to those who have given donations in an initiative that has collected hygiene products, masks and around 100kg of food for charity.

Diego Maradona has contributed a replica of the shirt he wore in the 1986 World Cup to charity. (File photo: AFP)

"Diego can't even imagine what he has done for us, it's priceless. I'll be grateful to him until the day I die," said local resident Marta Gutierrez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to the pandemic, Argentina is facing a serious economic crisis and is in laborious negotiations on debt restructuring with creditors.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram