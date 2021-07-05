Australia's New South Wales warns next 2 days 'critical' as COVID-19 outbreak grows

SYDNEY: The Australian state of New South Wales on Monday (Jul 5) said that the next two days would be "absolutely critical" in deciding whether a two-week anti-coronavirus lockdown in Sydney, set to end on Jul 9, will have to be extended amid rising Delta variant case numbers.

With more than 5 million Sydney residents under strict stay-at-home orders, total infections in the latest COVID-19 outbreak have topped 300. New South Wales reported 35 locally acquired cases on Monday, matching the biggest daily rise in infections so far this year, recorded two days ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We expect the case numbers of people in isolation to keep going up," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. "What we are really looking at are the number of people who have still been infectious in the community and what impact that will have in the next few days."

Of Monday's cases, 28 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period. Seven cases spent time in the community while they were infectious.

"The next couple of days will be absolutely critical," Berejiklian said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sydney, the worst-affected city in the latest flare-up in infections in Australia, is battling to contain the highly infectious Delta variant.

Perth, Brisbane and the northern city of Darwin came out of snap lockdowns over the weekend after officials there deemed that the Delta strain was under control.

Snap lockdowns, swift contact tracing, tough social distancing rules and high community compliance have helped Australia to suppress past outbreaks, with just over 30,750 COVID-19 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

New South Wales' Berejiklian said that the lockdown had been effective so far in limiting new cases to tens rather than hundreds, although she said that many had breached health orders, helping the virus to spread.

Advertisement

Several players of an Australian rugby league team were fined A$1,000 (US$750) by New South Wales police for breaching public health orders after throwing a party.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram