Australia's New South Wales says next 2 days 'critical' as COVID-19 outbreak grows

SYDNEY: Australia's New South Wales on Monday (Jul 5) said that the next two days would be "absolutely critical" in deciding whether a two-week anti-coronavirus lockdown in Sydney, set to end on Jul 9, will have to be extended amid rising Delta variant case numbers.

With more than 5 million Sydney residents under strict stay-at-home orders, total infections in the latest COVID-19 outbreak have topped 300. New South Wales reported 35 locally acquired cases on Monday, matching the biggest daily rise in infections so far this year, recorded two days ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We expect the case numbers of people in isolation to keep going up," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. "What we are really looking at are the number of people who have still been infectious in the community and what impact that will have in the next few days."

Of Monday's cases, 28 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period. Seven cases spent time in the community while they were infectious.

"The next couple of days will be absolutely critical," Berejiklian said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sydney, the worst-affected city in the latest flare-up in infections in Australia, is battling to contain the highly infectious Delta variant.

Perth, Brisbane and the northern city of Darwin came out of snap lockdowns over the weekend after officials there deemed that the Delta strain was under control.



New South Wales' Berejiklian said that the lockdown had been effective so far in limiting new cases to tens rather than hundreds, although she said that many had breached health orders, helping the virus to spread.

Several players of an Australian rugby league team were fined A$1,000 (US$750) by New South Wales police for breaching public health orders after throwing a party.

Advertisement

VACCINE WOES

The fast-moving Delta strain, first detected in India and listed as one of the four variants of principal concern by the World Health Organization, has stoked fears of a significant outbreak in Australia amid a sluggish inoculation drive.

Snap lockdowns, swift contact tracing, tough social distancing rules and a high community compliance have helped Australia to suppress past outbreaks, with just over 30,750 COVID-19 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

With Australian states demanding more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the federal government last week said it was expecting 400,000 more shots this month, taking monthly shipments to 2.8 million.

In Queensland, authorities on Monday said the nearly 140,000 residents who have registered for the Pfizer-BioNTech shots might have to wait until October or November due to supply shortages.

Meanwhile authorities in neighbouring New Zealand on Monday said 150,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, its largest shipment to date, had arrived, just days before the country was set to run out of supplies.

While Australia and New Zealand have fared much better than many other developed economies in keeping COVID-19 numbers relatively low, the vaccine roll-out numbers in both countries are among the lowest.

Less than 10 per cent of Australia's adult population of just over 20.6 million so far have been fully vaccinated, while more than 30 per cent have had received at least their first dose.

About 9 per cent of New Zealand's 5 million population has been fully vaccinated so far, while more than 1.1 million people have received at least one dose.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram