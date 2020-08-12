Australia's Victoria has deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic

SYDNEY: Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Wednesday (Aug 12) its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic with 21 fatalities in the last 24 hours and 410 new daily cases.

The state reported 19 deaths from the coronavirus, its previous one-day high in casualties, on Tuesday and Monday. It logged 331 cases a day earlier.



Victoria last week imposed a night curfew, tightened restrictions on people's daily movements and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of coronavirus.



Hopes that COVID-19 infections had stabilised in Victoria have been dashed - on Tuesday, authorities said the restrictions that will run until September are bearing fruit, following the number of cases trending lower in recent days since the imposition of a hard lockdown in Melbourne on Jul 19.



Outside the two largest states of Victoria and New South Wales, the virus has effectively been eliminated.



On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said internal border closures were unlikely to lift before Christmas.



Australia's federal political system has led to its eight states and territories taking different measures in response to the crisis, resulting in several internal border closures.



Authorities closed Australia's Northern Territory to visitors from COVID-19 hotspots for a further 18 months on Tuesday to protect its large and vulnerable Aboriginal population.



The Northern Territory has recorded few virus cases and no deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.



