Australia's Victoria state reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths

SYDNEY: Australia's second most populous state of Victoria said on Thursday (Aug 6) eight people have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The update comes after Victoria reported its deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday with 15 deaths.

The state also recorded 471 new cases of the coronavirus compared with a record 725 a day earlier.

In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, the Victoria state government imposed a night curfew and tightened restrictions on people's movements across greater Melbourne on Sunday.

Most businesses were also ordered to stop trading from Wednesday night in a massive blow to the national economy.



The closure of businesses in Victoria and curbs on construction activity, meatworks and warehouses are set to cost 250,000 jobs, doubling the number of jobs already lost in the state due to the pandemic.

In another blow to the economy, Australia's number two airline, Virgin Australia, said it would axe 3,000 jobs under its prospective new owner Bain Capital.

