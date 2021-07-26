Australia's Victoria eyes COVID-19 lockdown exit as cases fall

SYDNEY: Australia's Victoria state on Monday (Jul 26) reported low numbers of new COVID-19 cases, raising hopes of an end to a lockdown in the state as planned, while neighbouring New South Wales looks set to extend its strict stay-home orders.

Australia has been fighting to douse an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta virus variant since the first case was detected in Sydney more than a month ago in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crews.

Since then, the virus has spread to other states, forcing authorities to enforce lockdowns in Sydney, home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million population, and all of Victoria and South Australia, where restrictions are due to end on Tuesday night.

Sydney, the worst affected city and the state capital of New South Wales, is in a five-week lockdown until Friday, but that looks set to be extended further as a growing number of cases are still being detected in the community before being diagnosed.

Officials are also worried about a major flare-up in infections in Sydney after thousands of people joined anti-lockdown protests over the weekend.

Australian media reported that the New South Wales government will hold a crisis Cabinet meeting on Monday, and that authorities could announce "a significant extension" of the lockdown given the high number of infectious people moving around in the community.

Officials were originally considering Sep 3 as an end date to the lockdown, but it could be enforced even until Sep 17, newspaper the Australian reported, citing unidentified sources.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the city's residents would be given as much information as possible about the "important decisions" on the lockdown.

"I don't know who came up with that date … obviously this week we will be communicating what life beyond Jul 31, and the next few weeks looks like," Berejiklian told Seven News on Monday.

Eleven locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were detected in Victoria, the same number as the day before. All new cases are linked to the latest outbreak and all were in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period.

With about 32,900 cases and 918 deaths, Australia has kept its coronavirus numbers relatively low, although a fast-moving Delta strain and the country's low vaccination numbers compared to other developed economies have worried residents.

Just over 16 per cent of people aged 16 and over have been fully vaccinated so far.

